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Residential properties for sale in Kyparissia, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage in Kyparissia, Greece
Cottage
Kyparissia, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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