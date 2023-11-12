Residential properties for sale in Community of Antony, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€411,300
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€442,000

