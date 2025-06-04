Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
59
Kavala Municipality
14
Kavala
4
Nestos Municipality
10
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go