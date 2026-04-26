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Hotels for sale in Kato Vermio, Greece

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Hotel 430 m² in Kato Vermio, Greece
Hotel 430 m²
Kato Vermio, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a f…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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