Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$357,616
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
