Cottages for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists o…
$198,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$625,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 500 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 360 m²
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the are…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$395,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$826,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$404,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 253 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 253 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$561,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go