Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kalyvia Thorikou
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€600,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
€335,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€335,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€425,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
This detached house is currently under construction. It consists of three levels. On the fir…
€465,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
€600,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€835,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
€168,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€578,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€530,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€320,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir