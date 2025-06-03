Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.
$268,242
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.
$156,561
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.
$313,123
