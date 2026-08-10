Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioannina Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$336,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go