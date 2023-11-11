Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Ioanian Islands

Lands for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

681 property total found
Plot of land in Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€220,000
Plot of land in Alimatades, Greece
Plot of land
Alimatades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view. For s…
Price on request
Plot of land in Magoulades, Greece
Plot of land
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€700,000
Plot of land in Rachtades, Greece
Plot of land
Rachtades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifie…
€120,000
Plot of land in Kokkini, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7421 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€170,000
Plot of land in Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2569 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€250,000
Plot of land in Sokraki, Greece
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot of 2100 sq.m located in Troumpeta area! The land is sloping with easy …
€120,000
Plot of land in Chorepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Chorepiskopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 95095 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€530,000
Plot of land in Pentáti, Greece
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot in Pentati, west coast of the island of Corfu! It is accessed by an as…
€650,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€430,000
Plot of land in Glyfada, Greece
Plot of land
Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1202 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has electricity supply…
€225,000
Plot of land in Acharavi, Greece
Plot of land
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3584 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€145,000
Plot of land in Katavolos, Greece
Plot of land
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€375,000
Plot of land in Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 26159 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supp…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Perivoli, Greece
Plot of land
Perivoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Plot of land in Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale, a land plot of 4000 sq.m l…
€90,000
Plot of land in Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot of 1482 sq.m located in the area of Lakones!The plot has a view of the…
€150,000
Plot of land in Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot of 3675 sq.m located in Loutses! The land is flat, borders the main ro…
€220,000
Plot of land in Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€125,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. Water was supplied on t…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 13650 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has sea views. A rare op…
€670,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2344 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The site is located in …
€1,08M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2558 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. On the territory of the…
€640,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. On the territory with the ab…
€300,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 17,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. On the territory with the …
€650,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 31,000 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. On the territory with the …
€1,15M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land on which it is possible to build a hotel of 6,000 square meters is located on the i…
€580,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 7.400 sq.m is located on the island of Zakynthos
€5,80M
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Land is located in the Lecheo area
€880,000
Plot of land in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Plot of land
Ioanian Islands, Greece
The land in which it is possible to build 1900 sq.m is located in the Vrakhati region
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir