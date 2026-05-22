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Residential properties for sale in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Fournoi Korseon Municipality
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$603,976
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2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$603,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$603,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Property types in Ikaria Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece

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