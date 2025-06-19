Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ierapetra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
$239,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$610,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go