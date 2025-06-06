Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
3
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go