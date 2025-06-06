Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
3
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go