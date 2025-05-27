Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Glyka Nera Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go