Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
4
Karystos Municipality
4
Chalkida
3
Nea Artaki
3
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd…
$240,061
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Sem…
$120,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$333,998
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th…
$469,684
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$448,810
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$198,311
Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

