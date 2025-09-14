Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,64M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,76M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$801,752
