Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go