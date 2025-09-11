Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,76M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$5,27M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$1,87M
