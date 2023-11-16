Villas for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Myrsini, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€895,000

