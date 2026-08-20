Cottages for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

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Municipality of Pyrgos
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13 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Area 177 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 177 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cott…
$692,552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Savalia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Savalia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$685,155
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Varvasaina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Varvasaina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$305,357
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

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