Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Elis Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skafidia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skafidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$327,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsipiana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsipiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$198,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mirtea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mirtea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of l…
$193,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go