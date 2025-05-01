Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala Municipality
57
Paggaio Municipality
38
Kavala
51
Nea Peramos
30
95 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: For rent semi-furnished bright Apartment of 95 sq.m. facade on the 2nd floor…
$494
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
DAILY Lease 100 €. It hosts 4-5 PEOPLE SUMMER HOUSE for vacations apartment of 60 sq.m. in N…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Paraskevi:AVAILABLE FROM 1/10/25. For rent bright Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
$541
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE with DAILY RENT. For rent a newly built corner apartme…
$184
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Georgios: 70 sq.m. floor apartment for rent. facade on the 1st floor with indi…
$421
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
DAILY LEASE € 100. HOSPITALS 5 PERSONS. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 200M. FROM THE BEAC…
$105
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENT. €140 ACCOMMODATES 5 PEOPLE. Apartment for rent 68 sq.m. in Nea Peramos, Kavala, …
$147
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Daily rent of € 100. It accommodates 6 people. Apartment for rent in Nea Peramos 100sq.m. in…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Studio of 47 sq.m. on the 1st floor of an apartment building VERY C…
$94
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASING 170 €. SEASIDE APARTMENT FOR RENTAL IN THE SEA, LUXURY, NEW DESIGN, FULLY FURN…
$178
per month
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
AEleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, two apartments…
$87
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
PER NIGHT 80 €. FOR 6-8 PEOPLE. APARTMENT FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO, 50 METERS FROM THE SEA, FU…
$84
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Available from June 2. For rent FURNISHED Studio 27sq.m. on the 1st f…
$324
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Apartment for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No ΒΓ75). Anothe…
$421
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1st to JUNE 30th Apartment 65 sq.m. located on th…
$421
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$356
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
FROM 1 MAJ. Apartment for rent in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No…
$396
per month
1 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agia Varvara: For rent either for a long term or for a 9 month lease renovated Apart…
$473
per month
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the grou…
$841
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Agios Pavlos: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a build…
$273
per month
3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent a fully renovated 100 sq.m. Apartment on the 1st floor with elevato…
$1,310
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE with DAILY RENT. For rent a newly built corner apartme…
$207
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENT. Two apartments for daily rent, located…
$98
per month
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: For rent by DAILY LEASE Apartment 120 sq.m. on the 1st floo…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Newly built maisonettes 33 sq.m. near the sea. They consist of a …
$131
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: DAILY RENTAL € 120 IT Host 5-6 PEOPLE. SUMMER Holidays in NEA PERAM…
$126
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent from 1/7/2025, a 55 sq m apartment located on the 1st floor of a…
$460
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$189
per month
2 room apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE € 170. HOSPITALS 5 PERSONS. LUXURY APARTMENT FOR RENT IN N.IRAKLEITSA, BEYOND TH…
$178
per month
