Monthly rent of studios in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala Municipality
26
Paggaio Municipality
9
Kavala
26
Nea Peramos
8
35 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Studio of 47 sq.m. on the 1st floor of an apartment building VERY C…
$94
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Available from June 2. For rent FURNISHED Studio 27sq.m. on the 1st f…
$324
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 40sq.m. on the 1st floor wit…
$356
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
FROM 1 MAJ. Apartment for rent in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No…
$396
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Studio for rent in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 280€ (Listing No MZ055). An…
$324
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Agios Pavlos: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a build…
$273
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENT. Two apartments for daily rent, located…
$98
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Newly built maisonettes 33 sq.m. near the sea. They consist of a …
$131
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent from 1/7/2025, a 55 sq m apartment located on the 1st floor of a…
$460
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent FROM 1/9-30/6 renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It con…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Vyronas: Studio apartment for rent 40 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consi…
$437
per month
Studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$115
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$115
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ43). Ano…
$841
per month
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Agios Loukas: Studio for rent 30sq.m. located on the ground floor opposite the unive…
$325
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio for rent 50sq.m. in Kalamitsa, Kavala. It consists of 1 bedroom, living room and bath…
$368
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, DEPOS: Available from September 15 to June 15. Studio for rent 45 sq.m. on the 1st f…
$400
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartme…
$136
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For rent fully FURNISHED two-room studio 50 sq.m. on the 5th floor. I…
$452
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Kavala, Rapsani: Studio apartment for rent 48 sq.m. on the ground floor with autonomous oil …
$360
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Souyoulou: Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. for rent. on the 3rd floor with elevator. It co…
$315
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day studio apartment …
$95
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Kavala, Center: Available from September to June 30. For rent renovated Studio 25 sq.m. faca…
$284
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, 7hs Merarxias: Lease from 1 OCTOBER - 30 June 2023. Renovated Studio 40 sq.m. on the…
$368
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 40 sq.m. in the very center of Kavala on the 2nd floor with …
$284
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Studio apartment for rent 35sq.m. on the ground floor. It consists of 1 b…
$292
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: SUMMER HOUSE FOR DAILY RENTAL. For rent by the day, a luxury apartm…
$84
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent fully FURNISHED and equipped Studio 56sq.m. on the ground floor. It …
$417
per month
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos KAVALAS: SUMMER HOME FOR DAILY RENTAL. 50 sq.m. studio for rent by t…
$105
per month
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 500€ (Listing No ΒΓ44). Ano…
$841
per month
