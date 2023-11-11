Apartments for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Georgiani, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
€60,000
Apartment in Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Area 310 m²
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
€55,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
€120,000
2 room apartment with elevator in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Property Code: 3-865 - Apartment FOR SALE in Drama Center for €66.000. This 90 sq. m. Apartm…
€66,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
€33,000

