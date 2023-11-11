Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Georgiani, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
€60,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 126 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani: Stone and brick detached house for sale, 126 sq.m. on 2 levels with a pl…
€45,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Evrypedo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Evrypedo, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€269,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
€68,000
2 room house in Doxato, Greece
2 room house
Doxato, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Detached home for sale in Kiria, Doxato of Drama Prefecture for 130.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ536).…
€115,000
Apartment in Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Area 310 m²
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
€55,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
€300,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 1906). Anot…
€120,000
2 room apartment with elevator in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator
Drama Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Property Code: 3-865 - Apartment FOR SALE in Drama Center for €66.000. This 90 sq. m. Apartm…
€66,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
€33,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
OPPORTUNITY for sale, new detached house in a very nice location in Komninon Drama area. The…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
€149,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Iliokomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…
€350,000

Properties features in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

