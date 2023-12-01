Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Doxato, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Evrypedo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Evrypedo, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
€290,000
per month
2 room house in Doxato, Greece
2 room house
Doxato, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Detached home for sale in Kiria, Doxato of Drama Prefecture for 130.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ536).…
€115,000
per month
