Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palio Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
$394,963
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
$924,099
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$924,099
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$625,819
