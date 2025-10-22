Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Milopotamos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

villas
18
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor -2/2
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inv…
$397,950
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Panormos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
In the area of Panormos, which is located 20 km from city Rethymno , is available for sale a…
$246,401
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for Sale – Rethymno A luxurious 3-bedroom villa with private pool, perfect for a…
$687,049
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, Rethymno This beautifu…
$388,429
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Brand New Semi-Detached Villa Just 100 Meters from the Sea in Rethymnon, Crete …
$338,905
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$474,029
Leave a request
ResideReside
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor -2/3
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inv…
$397,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$760,786
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$497,437
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$478,710
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go