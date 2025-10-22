Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Milopotamos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

villas
18
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for Sale – Rethymno A luxurious 3-bedroom villa with private pool, perfect for a…
$687,049
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roumeli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roumeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for Sale A unique opportunity for personal residence or investment in Crete! Dis…
$438,915
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$474,029
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$760,786
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$497,437
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$478,710
Leave a request
