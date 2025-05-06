Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece

17 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$276,592
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$448,810
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$212,965
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kolindros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$149,076
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$240,061
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$313,123
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$129,798
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$182,655
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$344,435
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$344,435
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$480,546
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement c…
$88,718
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$288,452
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 s…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$120,941
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 234 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$108,402
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

