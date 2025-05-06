Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kolindros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$149,076
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
