  Realting.com
  Greece
  Paggaio Municipality
  Residential
  Villa
  Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$1,47M
Properties features in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

