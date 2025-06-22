Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nestos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Nestos Municipality, Greece

Chrysoupoli
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
Leave a request
House in Chaidefto, Greece
House
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code: 11688 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for € 230.000 . This 82 sq…
$240,699
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Nestos Municipality

villas

Properties features in Nestos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go