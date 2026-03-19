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Сommercial property in Nestos Municipality, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial property 375 m² in Pontolivado, Greece
Commercial property 375 m²
Pontolivado, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 375 m²
Chrysoupoli, Pontolivado: For sale LUXURY Craft business space 375sq.m. in 1500sq.m. facade …
$346,376
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Commercial property 500 m² in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Commercial property 500 m²
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Kavala, Nea Karvali: OPPORTUNITY! For sale bright Industrial commercial space of 500 sq.m. i…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 1 200 m² in Petropigi, Greece
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Petropigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 1 200 m²
Kavala, Chalkero: For sale Business building 1200sq.m on 2 levels, in 6800sq.m. frontage plo…
$1,31M
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