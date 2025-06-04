Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kamena Vourla Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go