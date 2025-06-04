Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dorida Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dorida Municipality, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dorida Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$140,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dorida Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go