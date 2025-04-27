Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aristotle Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Ierissos
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 60 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Stratonike, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction apartment of 143 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is …
$273,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$281,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Aristotle Municipality

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go