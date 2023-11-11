UAE
Lands for sale in Corfu, Greece
578 properties total found
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water suppl…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Alimatades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view. For s…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Magoulades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Rachtades, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 13390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifie…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7421 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2569 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot of 2100 sq.m located in Troumpeta area! The land is sloping with easy …
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chorepiskopi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 95095 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain v…
€530,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot in Pentati, west coast of the island of Corfu! It is accessed by an as…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€430,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Glyfada, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1202 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has electricity supply…
€225,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3584 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
€145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Katavolos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€375,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 26159 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supp…
€1,15M
Recommend
Plot of land
Perivoli, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Roda, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale, a land plot of 4000 sq.m l…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot of 1482 sq.m located in the area of Lakones!The plot has a view of the…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot of 3675 sq.m located in Loutses! The land is flat, borders the main ro…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
€607,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot of 4111 sq.m with sea view located in Sinies! The plot has a view of t…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1
1
For sale, a land plot of 2273 sq.m with sea view in Sinies! The land is on a hillside with e…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Alykes Potamou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 512 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potamos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2282 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€88,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu.Construction is not allowed on the pl…
€190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
€75,000
Recommend
