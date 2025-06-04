Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chortiatis Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go