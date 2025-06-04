Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chortiatis Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$185,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$240,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$614,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go