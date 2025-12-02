Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkida
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Chalkida, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalkida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go