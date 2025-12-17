Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/8
This impressive 106 sq.m. maisonette in the Depo area of Thessaloniki combines modern aesthe…
$459,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go