  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
6
Pallini Municipal Unit
5
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,838
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a two-level apartment of 75 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia (Halkidiki). The first level in…
$198,123
