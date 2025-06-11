Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
6
Pallini Municipal Unit
5
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$163,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go