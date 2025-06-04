Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Piraeus
3
Municipality of Piraeus
3
Municipality of Glyfada
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go