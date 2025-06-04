Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Piraeus
3
Municipality of Piraeus
3
Municipality of Glyfada
3
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
This luxurious penthouse, located in the heart of the perisher area of ​​the Western hour of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
