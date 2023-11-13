Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Arcadia Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in agios stephanos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
agios stephanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€265,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€280,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mercury, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mercury, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000

