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Residential properties for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of North Kynouria
3
Municipality of Gortynia
3
Municipality of Megalopoli
3
12 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Stone-built traditional house of 215 sq.m. in Muria village, Gortynia. It is a 2-storey hous…
$233,073
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Apartment in Kerasia, Greece
Apartment
Kerasia, Greece
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment of 43 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$144,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 320 m²
$64,095
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paralio Astros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagadia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagadia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Lagadia - 175 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$198,112
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Cottage in Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Gortynia, Greece
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Arkadia: Tropaia 120 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
$50,111
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$801,019
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Property of Our Office. The maisonette we present, with a total area of 195 sq.m.,…
$298,550
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Property types in Arcadia Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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