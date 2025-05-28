Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vamos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 686 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of 2 storerooms. Ground…
$664,878
Villa 4 rooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Kalyves.In a magnificent location with complete privacy, a 255 sq.m. villa…
$2,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$387,974
Villa 2 rooms in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Tsivaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,58M
