Residential properties for sale in Ancient Olympia, Greece

1 property total found
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ancient Olympia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€60,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
