Villas for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
